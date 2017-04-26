Family loses home after father and child dash to nearby fire station

When a fire started on a Burton family’s couch, a young girl and her father ran from their Windsor Road home to the nearby Shell Point fire station for help.
The girl said she was woken from a nap on the couch by a “flash” around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. That flash turned into a fire that took over half of their mobile home.
The girl got her father quickly, and he tried to put out the fire but it was spreading too quickly, according to the release. The two ran about 100 yards to the fire station and firefighters went straight over to find “flames coming from both sides of the home.”
The flames were quickly put out, but it took another hour to completely extinguish the smoldering embers, according to the release.
The fire is believed to be unintentional, but is under investigation, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department assisted with the fire.
