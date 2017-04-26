Beaufort County school board member resigns from committee. Here’s why.

Beaufort County School Board member JoAnn Orischak resigned from the policy committee Monday because of a lack of confidence in the committee and in school district attorney Drew Davis, according to an email she sent to board members and media.
“I am simply not confident in the committee's ability as it stands, in collaboration with Mr. Davis, to effectively and objectively review and recommend policies to the full Board,” she wrote in the email.
School district attorney Drew Davis serves in an advisory role to the committee.
“It’s always my goal to provide unbiased, even-handed, and accurate information to the District,” Davis said in a Wednesday email. “I believe I’ve been successful doing that. I look forward to continuing work with Board members who are truly moved to further the District’s mission and advance academic achievement for our students.”
Orischak said she attended just one meeting as a member of the policy committee back in March before making her decision.
“I had no influence on any of the recommendations coming out of that committee as a committee member,” she said in a Tuesday phone interview. “I’ll wait and see what recommendations come out of the committee and address them with the full board.”
Current members of the policy committee include board members Mary Cordray, Evva Anderson, Bill Payne and committee chairman David Striebinger.
Orischak has been a member of the school board since 2012.
