Beaufort News

April 25, 2017 6:07 PM

2 US 21 crashes close lanes in Lobeco, Seabrook

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Northbound lanes of U.S. 21 are blocked in two areas after separate crashes in northern Beaufort County Tuesday evening.

A crash in Lobeco at Sewee Lane and Trask Parkway shortly before 6 p.m. shut down northbound lanes, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.

A second crash in the Seabrook area at Walton Way and Trask Parkway closed northbound lanes there shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

To view Beaufort County traffic cameras, click here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Are those Navy SEALS storming out of a semi?

Are those Navy SEALS storming out of a semi? 0:39

Are those Navy SEALS storming out of a semi?
Shade difficult to find at air show: Three things you can do to stay sun safe 1:10

Shade difficult to find at air show: Three things you can do to stay sun safe
This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:28

This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos