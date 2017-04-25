2 US 21 crashes close lanes in Lobeco, Seabrook

Northbound lanes of U.S. 21 are blocked in two areas after separate crashes in northern Beaufort County Tuesday evening.
A crash in Lobeco at Sewee Lane and Trask Parkway shortly before 6 p.m. shut down northbound lanes, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.
A second crash in the Seabrook area at Walton Way and Trask Parkway closed northbound lanes there shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
