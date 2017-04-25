Beaufort News

April 25, 2017 4:59 PM

Questions about school district’s budget? Forums planned next week

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Two public forums are scheduled next week for the public to learn more about the Beaufort County School District’s 2017-18 budget. The forums are:

▪  6 to 7 p.m. May 3, Bluffton High School media center

▪  6 to 7 p.m. May 4, Battery Creek High School media center

Participants at each forum will view a presentation on the budget and also will have the chance to make comments to Beaufort County Board of Education members and ask questions.

“Developing the school district’s annual budget is a key responsibility for the board, and the process of developing that budget needs to be as open and transparent as possible,” said board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery. “We hope parents and community members will learn more about the budget and share their thoughts with us.”

The board’s current timeline calls for a final reading of the budget on June 12.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

