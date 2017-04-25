Questions about school district’s budget? Forums planned next week

Two public forums are scheduled next week for the public to learn more about the Beaufort County School District’s 2017-18 budget. The forums are:
▪ 6 to 7 p.m. May 3, Bluffton High School media center
▪ 6 to 7 p.m. May 4, Battery Creek High School media center
Participants at each forum will view a presentation on the budget and also will have the chance to make comments to Beaufort County Board of Education members and ask questions.
“Developing the school district’s annual budget is a key responsibility for the board, and the process of developing that budget needs to be as open and transparent as possible,” said board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery. “We hope parents and community members will learn more about the budget and share their thoughts with us.”
The board’s current timeline calls for a final reading of the budget on June 12.
