St. Helena Island man found dead six years ago; killers still unknown

Six years ago, a 28-year-old St. Helena Island man was found shot to death in his Seaside Road home.
His killer or killers remain at large, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Raymundo Lopez was found around 11:30 p.m. on April, 25, 2011, by his girlfriend, according to the release. He had been shot multiple times by a suspect or suspects who came into the home. Lopez’s girlfriend told the Sheriff’s Office that she had been out picking up food for him at the time, according to the release.
Several personal items were missing and are believed to have been stolen, according to the release.
Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net. If wishing to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637).
