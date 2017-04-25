For the second year in a row, Beaufort County property owners may pay higher taxes

For the second time in as many years, Beaufort County property owners could face higher taxes as work on the new budget begins.
A recent proposal, presented by county staff earlier this week, would require a roughly 4 percent tax hike to balance the roughly $122-million budget. That’s about double the increase discussed in February at the county’s annual strategic planning retreat.
For owners who live full-time in houses valued at $288,000, the proposed increase means roughly $24 extra in annual property tax payments. Owners of second homes, which are taxed at a higher rate, would pay about $36 more.
Taxes were raised by about 5 percent when the current fiscal year’s budget was passed in June of last year.
County administrator Gary Kubic said earlier this week that the goal is to have the new budget approved by the Beaufort County Council by mid June. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
A large chunk of the proposed new expenditures — $2.5 million — comes from the cost to implement the county’s recent employee salary study and provide the pay raises it recommended.
The raises would represent a roughly 3 percent increase in personnel expenses for the county’s approximately 1,100 employees, deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said earlier this week.
Another $1 million was added to the proposed budget to help repair and improve the county’s aging telephone and internet infrastructure.
In fact, Gruber estimated roughly that amount will be needed on an annual basis going forward “to keep our system in a top performing condition.”
Other major anticipated expenses include increased solid waste disposal costs and the hiring of about a half-dozen new full time employees spread across a variety of departments.
The approval of the current budget, with it’s accompanying tax hike, was quite contentious and passed on a slim 6-4 margin.
Gruber acknowledged Tuesday that the administration’s proposed budget is only a recommendation.
“It is up to council’s discretion” whether to adopt the budget as presented or find areas to cut, he said.
“If council wants to go back to (the current tax rate), they could certainly do that,” he said.
Kubic said it’s possible that the administration’s draft budget could change over the next several weeks as staff negotiates the cost of providing law enforcement service to Hilton Head Island and county department heads finalize funding requests.
The budget will be discussed again at next month’s Beaufort County Council Finance Committee meeting.
“If there any adjustments (to the proposal), we will consider them” at that meeting, Councilman Jerry Stewart said.
