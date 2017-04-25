Boundary Street contractor asks for more time, money to complete utility work

The Boundary Street contractor is asking for more time and money to complete utility work on the north side of the Beaufort corridor undergoing an extensive redevelopment.
Plans for an underground channel to bury utility lines had not been completed when the contract was awarded in late 2015, city and county officials said. But the project had to begin anyway to take advantage of the millions in federal money involved, they said.
The scope of the work on the utility bank was finalized this year and will cost an additional $628,000 and add 122 days to the project, contractor Preferred Materials said in a request for a change order.
In a March memo, city project manager Neal Pugliese said the additional cost was not an oversight, but an expected expense now defined.
“There are no other issues of this nature that are projected to present for the duration of this project,” Pugliese’s memo said.
Beaufort County Council approved the changes Monday. Beaufort City Council will consider the requests at a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The added cost comes in conjunction with a request to chop $458,239 from the project because of a drainage system project officials say isn’t needed under the raised medians.
The net $170,00 in additional cost is covered under the $2.3 million allotted for utility contingency money, county engineering and infrastructure director Rob McFee told the public facilities committee April 17.
Beaufort County administrator Gary Kubic told the committee the additional cost was “misleading” in that SCE&G will cover about half of the cost and there is still plenty remaining in the 15 percent contingency budgeted for the $33 million project.
Including the current requests, the change orders since the project began total $460,581 and bring the contract with Preferred Materials to about $19.23 million.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau
