Welcome home, Sgt. Grant and Deputy Smith! Wounded cops released from hospital

Two Jasper County law enforcement officers are home from the hospital after being shot during a domestic dispute on Thursday evening that left the alleged gunman dead.
According to Facebook posts from the Hardeeville Fire Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Police Department Sgt. Kelvin Grant and Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Smith were home from the hospital as of Monday.
“Officer Grant is home recovering,” the fire department’s Monday post said. “Thank you all for your continued support during this time.”
“Blessed to see Deputy Smith out of the hospital and on his way home,” the sheriff’s office’s Monday post said.
Grant and Smith were injured around 6 p.m. at a 432 Sanders Road residence after a call of a “domestic situation,” according to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.
Jose Trejo, 26, had allegedly fired a gun near his mother’s head, leaving her with injuries her face and eye. Trejo then shot the officers in an “ambush-style” attack as Grant and Smith entered the home, Malphrus said.
The officers returned fire, killing Trejo. Information on which officer fired the fatal shot has not yet been released.
Smith was struck by a bullet in the left hand and collar bone, Malphrus said.
Grant was struck in the arm by a bullet and on his left side by bullet fragment, according to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.
Both were flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Smith underwent surgery around 3 p.m. on Friday for the wound to his hand, Malphrus said, and Grant was also scheduled for surgery on his arm the same day.
Attempts to reach Malphrus and Woodward on Tuesday to learn more about the officers’ recovery were unsuccessful early Tuesday.
Trejo’s mother was treated at an area hospital for her injuries and released, police said.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
