Man arrested following high-speed Hardeeville chase charged in Savannah triple murder

A man initially called a person of interest in a triple slaying in Savannah who was arrested Monday following a high-speed chase through Hardeeville has been charged with murder in those deaths
Keith Lamont Marrow Jr., 27, was charged in connection with the deaths of Shayla Curtis, 18; William Mullins, 24; and Courtney German, 31, who were killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East 31st Street in Savannah, according to a Savannah-Chatham Metroplitan Police Department news release.
Marrow was arrested Monday by the Hardeeville Police Department following the chase along U.S. 17 where speeds reached over 100 mph. He crashed his Toyota RAV 4 near the S.C. 315 intersection, according to police.
Officers found a handgun in the car, according to the release. Marrow has also been charged with unlawful weapon possession as well as several other traffic-related infractions.
Marrow was initially identified as a person of interest after the alleged gang-related shooting.
“There were gang members involved” in the shooting, and “at least one of the victims was a gang member,” SCMPD spokeswoman Michelle Gavin said during a press conference Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124. Anonymous tips that could lead to a cash reward may be given to Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.
Marrow’s arrest was the second time in a week that an arrest was made in Jasper County in relation to a crime or suspect from Georgia.
James Ward of Bloomington, Ga., was arrested in Hardeeville on Friday night and is accused of trafficking crystal meth. He was allegedly in possession of marijuana and fentanyl when law enforcement found him at the Travelodge in Hardeeville on Whyte Hardee Boulevard.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
