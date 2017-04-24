MCAS Beaufort Air Show schedule: Find out when the Blue Angels fly

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort has posted the schedule for the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is free, and gates open at 9 a.m. each day.
The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m. each day, the final act both days. A 15-minute F-35B demonstration is planned for 2:25 p.m., and the Geico Skytypers fly at 2:40 p.m.
Rehearsal for the F-35B demonstration will mean more flights overhead this week, the air station said in a news release. Practice will take place for a limited amount of time between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day, the release said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
