Beaufort, Port Royal again to consider lease for new fire station

Beaufort and Port Royal officials will try again Monday on a possible vote authorizing a new fire station in a growing area of northern Beaufort County.

Decision-makers will consider a new fire service agreement between the municipalities and whether to enter a 30-year lease for a new fire station on Robert Smalls Parkway during a joint council meeting at 6 p.m. at Beaufort City Hall, 1911 Boundary Street.

A meeting planned last week was postponed after questions about whether proper notice had been given to make the gathering legal under state law. The agendas have since been posted to the city and town websites and copies of the updated fire service agreement and proposed lease were posted to Beaufort’s site.

Before the meeting adjourned, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said the new station had been recommended in past public safety studies to serve the growing area.

Beaufort and Port Royal currently pay Burton Fire District based on a contract expiring at the end of the year. With the potential new fire station, the city and town are proposing a mutual aid agreement under which, in lieu of continued payment, the closest unit to a call would respond.

The new station would be built by a private developer at the former Beaufort Fun Park site at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway.

The lease is with Fire Station #30 LLC. The corporation was formed in March and is registered to Warren Chapman of Mount Pleasant, state business filings show.

Chapman is also the agent for Spray Holdings, LLC, which owns the property targeted for the new station.

Under the terms of the lease for the new building, the city and town would pay $113,652 a year for the first three years, paid in monthly rent of $9,471. The cost will increase 9 percent every three years, culminating in monthly payments of $19,049.56 during the final years of the lease.

