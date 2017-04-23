Electronics, jewelry stolen from Burton home

Over $1,500 worth of electronics and jewelry were stolen from a Burton home while the family was in the process of moving out, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Bay Pines Road residents told deputies on Wednesday that they hadn’t been home over the last few days but heard from a friend that someone had broken into their home, according to the report. Two televisions, two gaming systems, a tablet, assorted jewelry and a pellet rifle were reported stolen from the home, with a total value of about $1,545.
One resident said she made sure the doors and windows were shut and locked when she last left on April 14, but when she returned on Wednesday, various doors were open and the family’s belongings had been rifled through, according to the report. A window at the back of the home was found open about 5 inches but all other entrances were secured.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments