Almost $6K in gold and silver jewelry stolen from Burton home

Nearly $6,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from a Burton home on Calico Court on Thursday afternoon.
The owner noticed a few specific pieces were missing when she went to put them on Thursday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. She searched the house after noticing the majority of her expensive jewelry was gone. In total, nine pieces of gold and silver jewelry with various precious stones totaling $5,750 were reported stolen.
The woman said she last saw them about a month ago and hasn’t noticed anything else out of place since then, according to the report. There haven’t been any indications of forced entry to the home.
