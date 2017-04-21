Beaufort News

Live in Port Royal? You can start voting in town council special election Monday

Staff reports

In-person absentee voting for the Town of Port Royal town council special election will start Monday.

Voters can cast ballots at between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays at 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Elections Board news release.

The last day of in-person absentee voting is May 15.

Candidates Patty Crower, Bob Ellis, Marjorie Lamb and Darryl Owens are running to fill the seat of Vernon DeLoach, who died in February.

A sample ballot for the special election is available at www.bcgov.net/vote.

