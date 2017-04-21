Sound of music: Parris Island Marine Band Lowcountry Concert set Sunday in Beaufort

The Parris Island Marine Band Lowcountry Concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Beaufort Waterfront Park.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Parris Island Marine Band’s primary mission is to provide musical support for recruit graduations and other military ceremonies and event, according to a release from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
In addition to playing at approximately 40 recruit graduations each year, the band also performs concerts and parades across the country, the release said.
For more information on the band, visit www.mcrdpi.marines.mil/band.
