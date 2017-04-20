Woods Memorial Bridge repair work continues overnight Thursday

Regular maintenance will continue for a second night Thursday on the Woods Memorial Bridge.
The bridge will be down to one lane between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday, South Carolina Department of Transportation District Bridge Engineer Kevin Turner said Thursday afternoon. Crews are working on “pretty routine” balancing work to help decrease wear and tear on the swing bridge’s regular operations, he said.
The department is still assessing whether repair work can be completed this week to the “severely damaged” concrete guard rail that was damaged in a crash Tuesday involving a pickup truck, Turner said. If the repair doesn’t take place over the course of Thursday night, another night will be scheduled to complete the work, Turner said. A metal safety rail was put in place Wednesday afternoon and will do the same job as the permanent concrete wall until the repair can be made, he said.
There are no other major repairs or maintenance scheduled for northern Beaufort County bridges in the coming weeks, he said.
