Customers serve ‘scalding hot soup’ lawsuit to Beaufort sushi restaurant

Two Beaufort County residents have filed suit against Sake House Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Beaufort for negligence and negligent supervision, alleging a waiter at the restaurant spilled “scalding hot soup” on them.
Customers Karen Ramsey and Darielle Kinloch said they were served “scalding hot soup, food and beverages” at Sake House on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort in October 2015. Ramsey and Kinloch said they “sustained first- and/or second-degree burns” when a steward spilled the soup on them while attempting to serve the food.
According to the Beaufort County public index, the case is pending an alternative dispute resolution with Ramsey and Kinloch out of court.
Both the attorney representing Ramsey and Kinlock and the owner of Sake House were contacted for comment this week but neither responded by press time.
