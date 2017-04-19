Beaufort and Port Royal could be getting a new fire station. Here are the details.

The city of Beaufort and town of Port Royal could be expanding fire service to a growing corridor, including adding a new fire station.
Decision-makers for the city and town will weigh whether to add another station and update a fire service agreement to serve a stretch of S.C. 170 during a joint council meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall council chambers at 1911 Boundary St.
The meeting includes potential votes on a new service agreement and to allow city and town administrators to move forward with a lease agreement to build a new station.
“Any increase in fire service is a win-win for the people,” Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.
The proposal would address a growing area that includes new homes being built in the Shadow Moss community and a new apartment complex at Savannah Highway and 170.
During the meeting, Bertholf will present the future service plan, which would start in January of 2018. A 2009 study showed the department would be best served with four stations versus its current three facilities. The recommendation was updated in 2016 and included the same findings.
A new station would include hiring more firefighters and buying the necessary equipment.
The department moved into a new station on Ribaut Road near Mossy Oaks at the end of 2015. That building replaced an older facility on Mossy Oaks Road.
Other stations include fire headquarters on Ribaut Road and Port Royal Fire Department on Paris Avenue.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
