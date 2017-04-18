Construction snarls Tuesday traffic on Sea Island Parkway

Traffic on Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island was backed up Tuesday morning when one lane was temporarily closed for construction.
One lane was shut down and traffic was diverted near Airport Circle in front of the construction for the new Walmart, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District Chief Bruce Kline said Tuesday afternoon. There was a “very minor” car accident around the same time with no injuries, he said.
The lane closure lasted between about 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to online Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alerts.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments