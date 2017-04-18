Update: Woods Memorial Bridge reopened

The Woods Memorial Bridge has reopened after being temporarily closed for repairs after an early morning crash, according to a Beaufort Police Department alert.
The police alert that the bridge was open came at about 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, following a 2 p.m. alert that the bridge was “closed until further notice” and a 1:40 alert that it would be closed between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed that the closure was due to repairs from the crash.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
