Photography club announces competition winners

The Photography Club of Beaufort has announced the winners of the semi-annual Spring Competition, according to a news release.
Professional photographers Keith and Tiffany Briley of Charleston and Charles Heyman of Beaufort judged the event. Thirty-four images were critiqued digitally using the criteria of superb technical quality, composition and creative impact. During the review, the judges shared their expertise and offered constructive suggestions to help the photographers improve their skills.
Results of the competition are as follows:
▪ Novice Category: first place, “Great Egret” by Peggy Copley; second place, “Laying Eggs” by Peggy Ward
▪ Intermediate Category: first place, “Stillness” by Nancy Sinick; second place, “Starry Starry Peacock” by Rebecca W. Bass; third place, “Good Old Days” by Steve Butler; honorable mention, “Study in Black & White” by Dick Eckhardt.
▪ Advanced Category: first place “Avocet Grace” by Stephanie Rossi; second place, “Hoary Beard” by Barry E. Wright; third place, “I Can See Clearly” by Joan Eckhardt; honorable mention “Sandbag Sadness” by PK Seas.
▪ Expert Category: first place, “Low Tide” by Lynn Long; second place, “Sunflower Glory” by Sandy Dimke.
The Photography Club of Beaufort meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday each month at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, 921 Ribaut Road, Building 23 in Beaufort.
The meeting is free, and the public is invited to attend. For mjore information, go to www.photoclubbeaufort.com.
