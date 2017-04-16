Beaufort News

April 16, 2017 8:08 PM

Subway stick-up: Employee offered to help, then was robbed at gunpoint

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

An offer to help by a Lady’s Island Subway employee was rewarded with a robbery on Friday morning.

A female employee at the shop on Sams Point Way near Sea Island Parkway noticed two men sitting in a small, light blue SUV in the parking lot when she arrived at work about 7:20 a.m. and asked if they needed any help. They asked her only what time the shop opened, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

About 8:30, one of the men walked into the store with a gun and a blue bandana over his face and demanded money, according to the report. The man took approximately $1,000 in cash from the register and from a safe, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

