Subway stick-up: Employee offered to help, then was robbed at gunpoint

An offer to help by a Lady’s Island Subway employee was rewarded with a robbery on Friday morning.
A female employee at the shop on Sams Point Way near Sea Island Parkway noticed two men sitting in a small, light blue SUV in the parking lot when she arrived at work about 7:20 a.m. and asked if they needed any help. They asked her only what time the shop opened, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
About 8:30, one of the men walked into the store with a gun and a blue bandana over his face and demanded money, according to the report. The man took approximately $1,000 in cash from the register and from a safe, according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
