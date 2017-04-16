Beaufort News

April 16, 2017 7:21 PM

Lawn tools go missing from sheds, yard in northern Beaufort County

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Over $2,000 worth of yard equipment was reported stolen in the northern portion of the county on Friday and Saturday.

The six items were stolen from four homes — three on Lady’s Island and one in Beaufort, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A lawnmower was stolen from an Old Salem Road backyard in Beaufort; a pressure washer, air compressor and an edger were stolen from two Hilda Avenue sheds on Lady’s Island; and two lawn mowers were stolen from a Walnut Hill Street shed on Lady’s Island, according to the reports.

The stolen items are worth approximately $2,210 all together, according to the reports.

