Burton sees 4 crashes in under 24 hours to start the weekend

Two Friday evening crashes and two Saturday afternoon crashes - a couple at the same intersection - started Burton’s Easter weekend off for Burton Fire District.
Only the Saturday accidents ended in anyone being transported to the hospital and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to a fire district news release.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to a a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Stanley Farm Road and Laurel Bay Road, according to the release. A small fire under the hood of the vehicle was put out and one lane of Laurel Bay Road was blocked for about 30 minutes. The driver refused medical attention, according to the release.
Just after that, around 9 p.m. on Friday, another wreck was alled in at Broad River Blvd. and Quail Ridge Drive, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway, according to the release. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Just a short time after that, around 2 p.m. on Saturday, the intersection of Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road saw another accident, ending in one driver being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
