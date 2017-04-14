Portion of Spanish Moss Trail to close temporarily for repairs

A portion of the Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort will be closed from April 24 through May 12 to allow repairs to Hurricane Matthew damage.
Beaufort County contractors will be working from the east side of the bridge over Battery Creek to where North Street intersects with the trail to repair approximately 1,000 feet of slope damaged by the storm, according to a county news release.
Access to the bridge from Robert Smalls Parkway will be permitted, the release said.
For more information, call the county’s engineering department at 843-255-2700.
Comments