Can’t find a quarter? You can use your phone to pay for parking in Beaufort

A new smartphone application lets drivers use their phones to pay for parking at about 500 parking spaces throughout downtown Beaufort.
The new program — which works with iPhone, Android and Windows phones — was developed through a partnership with the city and Parkmobile, LLC, according to a city news release.
To use the Parkmobile system, register for free through the app or at www.parkmobile.com.
Once registered, customers can use the mobile app, the internet, or call the phone number listed on the Parkmobile meter stickers and signs to pay for parking, the release said.
Enforcement officers, using a wireless handheld device, will be able to see that a motorist has paid with Parkmobile.
All payments made through the app are secure, according to the release.
