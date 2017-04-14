7 Beaufort-area places your kids can meet the Easter Bunny, or at least find those colorful eggs

This Easter weekend there will be one busy bunny making his way around the Beaufort area. If you’re trying to catch him, or one last time before he disappears for another year or figure out where he’s hidden all the eggs, check out the list below.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by emailing areese@islandpacket.com.

Beaufort

The Beaufort Inn’s Easter Eggstravaganza

The Beaufort Inn is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza in Tabby Garden on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. The free event will include an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 10 and under as well as photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Tabby Garden is located next to the inn in Historic Downtown Beaufort.

Community Bible Church’s Easter Eggstravaganza

Community Bible Church is also hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature egg hunts, face paintings, giveaways, pony rides, jumpers and a picnic lunch. The event will be held rain or shine, and is located at Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gtwy in Beaufort.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Shell Point Baptist Church will host its free, annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at 11 a.m. at 871 Parris Island Gtwy in Beaufort.

All Children’s Pediatrics and Healthy Steps First Annual Easter Egg Hunt

All Children’s Pediatrics and Healthy Steps will host its First Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hwy 21 Drive-In, located at 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort. Concessions will be sold at the egg hunt. Bring your own basket!

Gigglebox Easter Celebration

Gigglebox is hosting an Easter Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gigglebox, 12 Savannah Hwy Suite 5, in Beaufort. Kids can play in the indoor play area for 2 hours, and there will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The event costs $10 per child. Snacks and juice will be provided.

Port Royal

Praise Assembly is hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Naval Heritage Park in Port Royal from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The hunt will begin at 4 p.m., and the event will include games, food, music, face painting and raffles. The event is free and open to the public.

Ridgeland

Red Dam Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

Red Dam Baptist Church is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Euhaw Baptist Church, 2576 Bees Creek Rd. in Ridgeland, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include “hamburgers, hot dogs and an Easter egg hunt for all ages.”