Kitchen fire spreads to roof at Beaufort’s Smokin’ Oaks Barbeque

A fire Thursday afternoon on a stove inside Beaufort’s Smokin’ Oaks Barbeque restaurant spread to the building’s roof before fire crews arrived to put it out.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department crews arrived on the scene just after 3 p.m. and had the blaze extinguished within a matter of minutes, according to a department news release.
“Firefighters had to cut into the roof to ensure the fire was out,” the release said.
The building at 911 Boundary Street “has suffered some damage, and the origin and cause of the fire is under investigation,” according to the release.
A Burton Fire District crew assisted fighting the blaze, district spokesman Dan Byrne said.
Personnel with Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort Police Department also responded to the fire.
Smokin’ Oaks Barbeque opened in December in the building formerly home to the Peace, Love and Hot Dogs, and the Yes Thai Indeed restaurants.
A call to the restaurant Thursday afternoon was not answered.
