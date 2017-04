Hellooooo Battery Creek

Workers with Alpha Marine work to attach the railing to the boardwalk's posts on the morning of April 13, 2017 that runs along Boundary Street. Originally the boardwalk incorporated horizontal wooden boards for balusters but were removed because the view to the marsh of Battery Creek was blocked. Now stainless steel cable will be used and will run the length of the boardwalk after workers drill seven holes into each of the more than 100 posts.