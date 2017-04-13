Judge sentences Jasper County killer to life without parole

A 22-year-old Yemassee man convicted Wednesday in the brutal shooting deaths of an elderly couple in a Ridgeland hotel room was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning at the Jasper County Courthouse.
Joshua Poacher was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Lawton McIntosh. Poacher was convicted of two counts of murder and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the Aug. 16, 2015, deaths of Kantibhai Patel, 72, and his wife Hansaben Patel, 67, who were living at the Best Western Point South off I-95 where they worked as housekeepers.
The 10-woman, two-man jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before returning the verdict Wednesday afternoon.
