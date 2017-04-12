Beaufort man arrested after nearly sideswiping cops engaged in traffic stop

A Beaufort man was arrested late Saturday night after the car he was was driving nearly sideswiped two Beaufort Police Department officers on traffic patrol.
The two officers were conducting a traffic stop on the driver of a pickup truck along Ribaut Road near Allison Road, according to a department police report released Wednesday.
During the stop, one of the officers saw the other officer “jump up onto the pickup truck,”the release said.
The first officer then reported turning around and seeing “a gold sedan approaching me from the oncoming lane.”
The officer was forced to “jump against (the) patrol vehicle to avoid getting hit” by the oncoming sedan, the report said.
That officer got behind the wheel of the police car and pursued the vehicle, a gold Mercedes-Benz.
The driver of the Mercedes ultimately pulled over near the intersection of Allison Road and Myrtle Street. He was arrested for several traffic related offenses as well as for endangering and emergency services personnel.
