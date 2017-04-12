Beaufort News

April 12, 2017 2:05 PM

Burton car fire under investigation

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car fire that happened late Monday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the vehicle fire at the intersection of County Shed and Jennings roads at about 11:30 p.m. and discovered a “vehicle fully involved in flames,” according to a fire district news release.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, the release said.

However, the cause and circumstances surrounding the blaze remain under investigation.

