Jury deliberating fate of Yemassee man charged in double slaying in Jasper County

A jury has begun deliberating the fate of a Yemassee man accused of killing a married couple in a Jasper County hotel room in August of 2015.
The 10-woman, two man jury began its deliberations at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Jasper County Courthouse.
Joshua Poacher, 22, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Aug. 16, 2015, deaths, according to online Jasper County court documents. Kantibhai Patel, 72, and Hansaben Patel, 67, were living at the Best Western Point South off I-95 where they worked as housekeepers when they were killed.
In his closing statement Wednesday morning, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone argued that Poacher cocked his handgun outside the Patels’ room and entered with the intent to rob them. Stone argued that their position in the back of their hroom showed that they were “cowering” from Poacher.
“They were executed in the back of their own home by a man who wanted some money and a new pair of sunglasses,” Stone said. “That’s what their lives amounted to.”
Public Defender Steve Plexico argued in his closeing statement that Poacher’s final interview with law enforcement was not voluntary. Plexico said Poacher’s statement was made under pressure and before an attorney was appointed after he had asked for one during a previous interview.
“They locked him in a concrete box,” Plexico said. After six days in jail “he finally cracked” and told investigators what they wanted to hear without the advice of an attorney, he argued.
He also questioned South Carolina Law Enforcement Divisions’s procedures and argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence provided to ensure that the fingerprints found at the scene were Poacher’s.
In Hansaben Patel’s death, the jury has the option of finding Poacher not guilty or guilty of murder.
In Kantibhai Patel’s death, the jury has the same option or may find Poacher not guilty or guilty of voluntary manslaughter. Circuit Court Judge Lawton McIntosh also read the jury the law on self-defense in relation to this case.
The jury will also decide on the armed robbery and weapon charge.
On Tuesday, the jury saw part of a video recording of Poacher’s final interview with law enforcement. In that video he admits killing the couple and taking some items from their hotel room home.
“My intention wasn’t to go in there and kill those people,” Poacher told lead investigator Richard Johnson of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the Aug. 21, 2015, video. “I just fired cause I got scared.”
If he had had criminal intentions, Poacher went on to explain, he “would have been masked up” and would not have gone in broad daylight.
In the video Poacher admitted to having “a drug problem” and said he was either high or coming down off a high at the time of the killing. He said he was walking to the hotel’s Denny’s to eat when he saw the Patels on the second-floor balcony outside their room and asked if they had a lighter. Poacher said Kantibhai Patel invited him to come up.
Poacher said in the video that, while inside the hotel room, Kantibhai Patel saw the gun Poacher kept on him, shouted something in another language and then pushed Poacher. Poacher said he was afraid, and he pushed the man away from him and started toward the door. He said the man grabbed him.
“I grabbed the gun and just turned around and fired,” he said in the video. Patel said he saw Hansaben Patel coming toward him and shot her.
“I froze for a minute because I was scared,” Poacher said. He told investigators he grabbed Kantibhai Patel’s debit card, some Indian currency from the table and a bag containing a laptop before running from the room.
This story will be updated.
Comments