Beaufort News

April 12, 2017 9:56 AM

If you love Beaufort, you’ll like this new photo book

Staff reports

The Beauty of Beaufort, a new photography book by local columnist Ryan Copeland and The Photography Club of Beaufort, is set to go on sale in mid-May.

The book includes more than “300 photographs that explore one of America’s oldest and most historic towns surrounded by the captivating natural beauty of the Lowcountry,” according to a news release from publishers Starbooks and Lydia Inglett Publishing.

The Beauty of Beaufort is a follow-up to Beautiful Beaufort Pearl of the South, a book which is now out of print, according to the release.

The book will cost about $35 and will be available for purchase at www.starbooks.biz.

Copeland, a Beaufort native, is a regular columnist for the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers.

