Looking for some live music this summer? Port Royal hits the right note

The Town of Port Royal has announced the artists and dates for its annual Street Music on Paris Avenue concert series.
The concerts will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays throughout May and June on Paris Avenue between Ninth and Tenth streets.
The lineup for the concert series is as follows:
▪ May 13, Sue Foley Band
▪ May 27, Cedrick Burnside Project
▪ June 10, Shelly Waters
▪ June 24, Dwayne Doopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
In case of rain, the concerts will be held one block from the outdoor site at The Shed on Paris Avenue.
