Investigators: Gun, foreign currency found in Jasper County murder suspect’s room

The trial of a 22-year-old Yemassee man charged with killing an elderly couple at a Ridgeland hotel in 2015 got underway Tuesday in a Jasper County coutroom.
Joshua Poacher is charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Aug. 16, 2015, DEATHS, according to online Jasper County court documents. The victims, Kantibhai Patel, 72, and Hansaben Patel, 67, were living at the Best Western Point South off I-95 where they worked as housekeepers at the time they were killed.
By 1 p.m., the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office had called 12 witnesses.
“I have housekeepers dead,” Rajesh Vyas said in the 911 call that he made upon finding the couple dead in their room the morning of their death. “The lady is on top of the husband ... there’s blood,” he said.
Vyas, the hotel manager at the time, had gone to look for his employees shortly after 9 a.m. when he arrived and learned that they hadn’t checked in with the rest of the staff that morning, he testified.
The 911 call was played for a jury of two men, 10 women and two female alternate jurors.
“Copious amounts of blood” had poured from the couple’s bodies and pooled onto the floor, according to witness Andy Williams, a firefighter and paramedic with Jasper County who was on scene that morning.
Several spent shells were found throughout the Patels’ second-floor room and the door was open when they were found, witnesses said. An bullet that had not been fired was also found just outside of the hotel room’s open door along with a laptop charger, according to photographic evidence and witnesses’ testimony.
A married couple from Virginia happened to be walking from their first-floor room toward a restaurant for breakfast between 7:30 and 8 a.m. that morning and heard four or five loud bangs, they testified.
Martha Sue and William Anderson said they saw a man coming out of the Patel’s room seconds after the “pow pow pow pow pow,” as the husband described it, with several items in his arms and his pants falling down. They didn’t realize the sounds were gun shots and continued about their business, they said. Both testified they were too far away to positively make out the man’s face.
Poacher was seen on camera at Handy Dan’s convenience store on East Main Street around 9 a.m. using an indoor ATM. The jury was shown a video of the surveillance footage as well as photographs pulled from the video.
The store’s cashier, Loretta Blackwood, is Poacher’s sister. When she saw that Poacher was struggling with the ATM and putting the card into the machine incorrectly, she went over to help him, she testified. She said she didn’t look at the name on the card.
Receipts submitted into evidence show that the debit card belonged to Kantibhai Patel, the male victim.
Blackwood said she got a call while her brother was still in the store that there had been a murder that morning.
“It was just a sickening gut feeling,” she said.
The then-manager of the East Main Street Travelodge also testified on Tuesday and confirmed that he picked Poacher out of a photo lineup when a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator came by later that day.
Travelodge manager Hardik Patel, who is not related to the deceased, had been finishing up his night shift when Poacher booked a room at the hotel shortly after 9 a.m., he testified. He said he was “100 percent certain” that the man in the photo lineup was the same man he checked in that Sunday morning. Patel remembered and made note of the transaction because Poacher had allegedly tried to use some Indian currency, which Patel said “seemed odd.”
SLED investigators testified they found a hand gun and magazine under one of the beds and foreign currency in a night table drawer in Poacher’s hotel room. Poacher was then arrested.
