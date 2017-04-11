Fifteen calls over two days keep Burton firefighters busy

Calls for a shooting, five vehicle crashes, a brush fire and an electrical emergency kept the Burton Fire District busy Sunday and Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the 15 calls the district answered:
▪ Firefighters responded to a Grays Hill shooting across the street from the district’s station on Bruce K. Smalls Drive Sunday evening to assist one of two gunshot wound victims, according to a fire district news release. That shooting left the two men hospitalized.
▪ Five crashes across the Burton area from 10 a.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday resulted in one person being transported for medical attention, according to the release. The remainder of the accidents had either no injuries or minor injuries, according to the release.
▪ A brush fire broke out in a ditch by a wooded area on Joe Frazier Road near Laurel Bay Road shortly after noon on Monday, according to the release. Firefighter poured about 300 gallons of water on the blaze to extinguish it.
▪ Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, the roof of a mobile home being moved down Davidson Road snagged a cable wire, bent an electrical pole and started “a small fire with minor explosions,” according to the release. South Carolina Electric and Gas workers were called to secure the power.
