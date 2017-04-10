Trial for Yemassee man facing charges in double slaying to open in Jasper County

A Yemassee man accused of killing a married couple in a Ridgeland-area hotel in August 2015 will go to trial in Jasper County this week.
Joshua Poacher is charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to online Jasper County court documents.
Poacher was denied bond in 2015 and is being held at Jasper County Detention Center.
Poacher is accused of killing Kantibhai Patel, 72, and Hansaben Patel, 67, who were living at the Best Western Point South off I-95 at the time, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls said Aug. 16, 2015, the day the couple was killed.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
