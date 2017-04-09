Tractor trailer overturned on Parris Island Gateway

A tractor trailer turned on its side in Burton on Sunday morning, blocking traffic on Parris Island Gateway, Burton Fire District spokesman Dan Byrne said Sunday afternoon.
The overturned vehicle is blocking traffic on Parris Island Gateway in Burton, Byrne said. He said no injuries have been reported.
Burton Fire District, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.
The vehicle overturned shortly before 11 a.m. and remains in the roadway near St. Paul’s Church Road, according to the Highway Patrol website.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments