Beaufort News

April 9, 2017 12:43 PM

Tractor trailer overturned on Parris Island Gateway

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A tractor trailer turned on its side in Burton on Sunday morning, blocking traffic on Parris Island Gateway, Burton Fire District spokesman Dan Byrne said Sunday afternoon.

The overturned vehicle is blocking traffic on Parris Island Gateway in Burton, Byrne said. He said no injuries have been reported.

Burton Fire District, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

The vehicle overturned shortly before 11 a.m. and remains in the roadway near St. Paul’s Church Road, according to the Highway Patrol website.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center opens on the corner of Boundary Street and Ribaut Road

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos