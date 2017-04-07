These aren’t Columbus’ ships, but they’re close. And they’re coming to Beaufort.

Want to know what it was like to crew one of explorer Christopher Columbus’ ships during his voyage to the New World?
Replicas of the Nina and Pinta will be in downtown Beaufort and available for tours from April 21-25. The ships tour together as a “sailing museum” to teach the public and school groups, a news release said,
The ships are available for self-guided tours from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for those ages 5 to 16. Children 4 and younger are free.
Teachers or organizations who want to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member should call 787-672-2152 or email columfnd1492@gmail.com. A minimum of 15 participants is required and costs $5 per student.
The ships are operated by the Columbus Foundation and will be here as part of a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Santa Elena History Center.
