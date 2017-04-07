Sidewalks along Burton’s Jennings Road to close for repair

Portions of the sidewalks along Jennings Road in Burton will close temporarily for repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.
Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed by April 13, according to a Beaufort County news release.
The affected area will be 680 feet of sidewalks on Jennings Road between the Battery Creek High School campus entrance and Broad River Boulevard, the release said.
The project will be conducted during spring break to avoid any disturbances to students walking to school.
Signs will be placed indicating the temporary sidewalk closing and notifying the public of the hazard, according to the release.
Use extra caution when driving near the work zones.
