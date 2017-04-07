Beaufort History Museum hosting Gullah lecture

The Beaufort History Museum is presenting a lecture on Gullah history and culture at 2 p.m. April 20 at the Beaufort Branch Library at 311 Scott St., according to a news release.
The lecture will cover the origin of the Gullah natives primarily located along the coastal areas of South Carolina and tell why they were concentrated in large numbers on various isolated islands such as Daufuskie, Johns Island, Kiawah, Port Royal and Wadmalaw.
St. Helena has the largest number of Gullah natives (6,500) where a strong culture still exists. Learn about their arrival as slaves through the Port of Charleston, how they were dispersed throughout the state, how their labor contributed to the wealth of the planters and what exactly happened to these natives after the “Big Gun Shoot” (The Battle of Port Royal Sound) on Nov. 7, 1861.
Mary Rivers LeGree, of St. Helena Island, will give the presentation. LeGree lives on property that had been purchased by her ancestors shortly after the Civil War. She is eager to share their untold history and their practices from a genuine perspective, having been brought up in the culture.
Admission is free, but reservations are required and space is limited. To reserve a seat, go to www.beauforthistorymuseum.com.
