Burton firefighters extinguish flaming machinery at Beaufort County facility

An excavator was “consumed by flames” Thursday morning at a Beaufort County waste disposal convenience center in Burton, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Burton firefighters worked to extinguish the fire consuming the machine at the Shanklin Road facility, according to the release. Two firetrucks and five firefighters worked for over an hour to put the fire out, according to the release.
Burton firefighters also responded to a Burton Wells Park pond where a body was found Thursday morning, according to the release.
While Burton firefighters worked on these and other medical calls throughout the morning, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Fire Department aided Burton Fire by standing by with firetrucks at Burton fire stations, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments