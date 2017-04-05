Police: Beaufort school burglary under investigation

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a burglary at Bridges Preparatory School early this week in which electronics were stolen, according to a police report.
A thief broke into a portable building on the Boundary Street property and stole two laptops and a CD player, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday afternoon. The items are valued at approximately $720, according to the report.
The theft occurred between about 9 p.m. Monday and 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the police report. The break-in was reported about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
No further information was available about the theft while the investigation in underway, Able said.
There are currently no suspects, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments