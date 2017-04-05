At Mossy Oaks Elementary: One man. One building. Many, many successes

Being in the right place at the right time doing the right thing may be the creed for students at Mossy Oaks Elementary.
But it also applies to principal Donald Gruel’s 29-year career in education there. As that career comes to a close in June, Gruel finds himself in the same building he was in when he started.
Sure, others are retiring from the Beaufort County School District this year after long and fruitful careers, but Gruel never had to leave Mossy Oaks in pursuit of other positions. He’s one of the increasingly rare breed who went from teacher to assistant principal to principal without ever having to leave the school.
“I’ve been blessed,” said Gruel. “God had a plan, and the opportunity for me to go elsewhere never arose.”
Gruel spent eight years in the classroom as both a second and third-grade teacher, and another five years as an assistant principal before being named principal. The man he replaced, John Marvin, spent nearly three decades at the school himself, hiring and mentoring Gruel along the way.
And while Gruel may not be as sartorially in favor of plaid pants as was — famously — his predecessor, his desire to lead is certainly cast from that same mold.
“I always say teachers have the toughest job,” said Gruel. “I just wanted to impact students in another way, and being in administration allows me to do it from a different angle.”
Part of that impacting is creating a desirable environment for teachers, who laud his ability to approach things transparently.
“We always knew what was going on and the reason behind decisions being made,” said Eve Heaton, a school district technology coach who taught for three years at Mossy Oaks. “He values his staff and understands that if they feel they’re valued, they will support him and the school.”
Heaton says that respect of staff and students is the secret to Gruel’s longevity. Yes, standards, accountability measures and evaluations all change over time, but continuity of staff is something to behold and appreciate. From the school nurse to the guidance counselor to the kindergarten teachers, dozens of Mossy Oaks staff members have been with Gruel on most of his journey. Together, they have seen the building go through multiple expansions and renovations and watched entire generations of families come through the doors.
Commitment to students has also remained consistent.
Gruel cites the inclusion of a pre-K program and full-day kindergarten as two of the biggest measures to effect learning at Mossy Oaks, along with parent support and community buy-in. Class sizes in the school’s lower grades is around twenty students.
“You can’t teach them until you know them,” said Gruel. “We only have our students for a short time, so we do what we can to impact their learning and have it carry over into their lives.”
It did.
One of those students, Taylor Jones, a senior at Battery Creek High School, remembers the simple but lasting effect of Gruel’s smiling face in the halls each day.
“My whole elementary experience was good because Mr. Gruel created a positive environment,” said Jones.
If you can ask a 21st century teenager their thoughts on their childhood principal and have the question be met with an immediate “I loved him!” – that principal has probably done something right.
As for Gruel, when he heads to the school parking lot one final time this summer, he’ll look at the marquee and realize he doesn’t need to decide when to change it anymore.
Later, he’ll have to fight the urge to get in his car and head for Mossy Oaks Road.
Not that he won’t have a lot to do in retirement. There will be grandchildren to help raise and church commitments to keep and, likely other avenues down which to steer his accrued wisdom.
Mossy Oaks Elementary will be fine, mostly because it’s got such a good foundation.
So after, June there won’t be any plaid pants to fill.
But there will be the big pair of shoes left behind by Donald Gruel.
Ryan Copeland is a Beaufort native. He can be reached at rlcopeland@hargray.com.
