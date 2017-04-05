County-wide Earth Day cleanup event set for April 22

Beaufort County is holding a county-wide Earth Day cleanup event April 22.
Individuals, families, businesses, civic groups, and others can participate by picking up litter throughout the county, according to a Beaufort County news release.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress to work outdoors, wear hats and gloves and use bug spray and sunscreen.
Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, the release said.
Groups of two or more can register online at www.bcgov.net/cleanupday.
Once registered, groups can pick up supplies and information at 120 Shanklin Road, Beaufort, or 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton.
Groups are asked to pick up litter for a minimum of two hours, and all bags should be disposed of by the group, according to the release.
At the conclusion of the day, each group is asked to report details of their pickup efforts, including number of bags filled, hours worked, and number of volunteers, by emailing cjordan@bcgov.net.
For more information, contact Caroline Jordan at cjordan@bcgov.net or 843-255-2734.
