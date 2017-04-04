St. Helena Island neighbor dispute gets musical— and menacing

A disagreement between Coffin Point Plantation neighbors on St. Helena Island over a fallen tree has allegedly escalated into loud, threatening songs, interrupted sleep and spotlights.
The month-long dispute began on March 1 when one neighbor had a tree cut down, which fell onto his neighbors’ property, bringing a power line down along with it, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The tree-cutting neighbor got a letter from the people next door complaining about the damage, and he has since offered some interesting displays of discontent, according to the report.
The tree-cutting neighbor has been playing music loudly late at night and singing his own lyrics, according to the report. He has been changing the lyrics to the songs, substituting the phrase “they should die,” according to the report. The neighbors have also complained that the man has been shining spotlights into their bedroom window at night and “having his young children scream names at them when they are outside.”
The neighbors reported the issue on Monday, saying they hadn’t approached the man directly for fear that “he may retaliate even further,” according to the report.
