April 4, 2017 1:48 PM

Vandal’s spray-painted message to Sheldon owner of damaged car: ‘I’m back’

By Joan McDonough

A vandal who scrawled the words “I’m back” across a damaged vehicle left a Sheldon woman’s car with three smashed windows, four flat tires, a V-shaped dent in one door and expletives spray painted on the trunk and side, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman parked the car at her Bailey Circle home shortly before midnight Friday and awoke Saturday — April Fool’s Day — to find the damage, according to the report. She discovered the vandalism around 8 a.m. and said she didn’t hear any commotion because of the noise from an A/C unit in her bedroom.

An ax belonging to the victim was found beside the car, according to the report.

The damages totaled approximately $2,000.

