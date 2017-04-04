Installation of new member to bring school board back to full strength

The Beaufort County school board welcomes its newest member when retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls is sworn in at the outset of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting at the Beaufort City Council chambers.
Also on the agenda is a 2017-18 budget update from Superintendent Jeff Moss, with a more detailed review of current and projected expenditures to come when the board’s finance and operations committee meets later this week.
Budget priorities were first discussed during a February work session, but April traditionally begins the detailed process.
Gregory-Smalls captured last week’s District 3 special election to fill the term of Michael Rivers, who stepped down in December following his election to the S.C. House of Representatives. The result went to a recount, where just three votes separated Gregory-Smalls and St. Helena businessman William Smith.
Fred Washington Jr., a former board chair, finished a distant third.
Gregory-Smalls spent 32 1/2 years as a Beaufort County teacher and administrator, including 10 years as assistant principal at St. Helena Elementary School. Closing the achievement gap between white and minority students is atop her list of priorities, with a focus on properly equipping elementary pupils.
The District 3 seat is the fourth to turn over in a little more than a year, after David Striebinger won a special District 2 election and Patricia Felton-Montgomery — now the board’s chair — and Christina Gwozdz were elected in November.
