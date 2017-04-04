Who placed winning Port Royal bid? State agency says more info could jeopardize sale

The state agency charged with selling the Port of Port Royal says revealing the results of the bidding could jeopardize the sale.
A three-month, closed bidding process ended Friday. The winning bid was expected to be awarded “on or about” Monday, according to a Department of Administration timeline.
Department director Marcia Adams said Monday evening in a letter to state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, that the department had received multiple offers and is “determining the highest qualified offeror.” She added that guidelines for the sale require the agency to move to the next highest bidder if negotiations break down with the initial potential buyer.
A department spokeswoman said Monday information about the sale will be withheld until the sale closes, planned for early August.
“At this time, identifying offerors and amounts may jeopardize the state’s ability to close the sale of the property,” Adams wrote. “Admin wants to close on the sale as judiciously as possible, so that the town of Port Royal can move forward.”
Davis said he favors a “strong bias of transparency” in asking the information be made public, but also said he trusts Adams’ judgment when she said doing so could hurt the deal.
Another state lawmaker didn’t feel the same way.
In a letter Tuesday morning, state Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort, said Adams’ response wasn’t acceptable and asked to meet with her. Erickson called for transparency and threatened more General Assembly action to require the information be made public.
“It is my intent, in any legal manner possible, to see this property sold and to put an end to the many years of layer upon layer of government red tape,” Erickson wrote the Department of Administration.
State lawmakers in 2014 directed control of the sale be turned over to the Department of Administration from the S.C. Ports Authority and established the guidelines for the auction.
The 317-acre property along Battery Creek includes about 50 acres of high ground targeted for redevelopment. A development agreement outlining guidelines for a mix of commercial and residential uses expires next year.
The property was appraised in 2016 for $6.95 million, less than half the previous minimum bid required by the Ports Authority. The property must sell for 80 percent of its appraised value.
Town officials and developers predicted the winning bid would exceed the appraised value.
